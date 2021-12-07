UL introduces new head football coach, Michael Desormeaux

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana formally introduced new head football coach, Michael Desormeaux, as the 27th head coach in program history.

Desormeaux, a New Iberia native, was a quarterback for the Cajuns in 2005-2008. He reunited with UL in 2015 spending six seasons on the staff where he was last co-offensive coordinator before the head coach promotion.

Desormeaux also served as interim head coach in 2017 before Billy Napier's arrival.

"Being from here, having played here, it means everything", says Desormeaux. "It really does."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel