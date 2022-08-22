Sources: Chandler Fields named starter for Cajuns

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana football has named redshirt sophomore Chandler Fields as their starting quarterback, according to multiple sources.

The Metairie native has competed throughout camp with Fresno State transfer Ben Wooldridge for the job.

The Cajuns open the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Southeastern.

More to come.

