Source: UL softball coach Gerry Glasco accepts Texas Tech job

Louisiana softball head coach Gerry Glasco accepted the head coaching job at Texas Tech, according to sources.
This comes a month after the Cajuns were eliminated by Baylor from the Lafayette Regional in the NCAA Softball Tournament.
Glasco finishes his tenure at UL with a 300-88 overall record in seven seasons.
More to come.
