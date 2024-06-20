Source: UL softball coach Gerry Glasco accepts Texas Tech job

Louisiana softball head coach Gerry Glasco accepted the head coaching job at Texas Tech, according to sources.

This comes a month after the Cajuns were eliminated by Baylor from the Lafayette Regional in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Glasco finishes his tenure at UL with a 300-88 overall record in seven seasons.

More to come.

