How family drives Justin Robichaux's coaching career

“Family is the word that comes to mind” Justin Robichaux on why he left Louisiana to join St. Thomas More

Justin Robichaux has rounded the bases more than once.

He played baseball for Notre Dame High School and Louisiana from 2007-2010.

He eventually became a coach before joining Gerry Glasco's staff on the softball diamond in 2021.

“To have that opportunity to coach under Coach Glasco, it taught me how to be the most competitive version of myself. Justin said. "I’m thankful for that opportunity.”

The Cajuns' bullpen saw success under Robichaux's guidance. UL ranked in the top five nationally in strikeouts in his first two seasons.

But now, Robichaux enters a different clubhouse.

He'll be leading St. Thomas More in the sport that he first loved.

“The games changed from the big yellow ball to a baseball, but the game itself is still the same,” Justin said. “It’s about getting you to overcome yourself and teaching life lessons.

Baseball and the Robichaux family have alway fit together like a glove. It's mainly because of the efforts of Justin's dad, the late-great Cajuns head coach Tony Robichaux.

Justin is now trying to continue that legacy in his way.

“There will be a lot of bragging rights on the line. It’s going to be an intense game. Christmas and Thanksgiving is going to be different now.”

Justin's younger brother, Austin, is the head man at Lafayette Christian. A team that once played in the same district as the Cougars.

Despite the Knights moving back to Class 2A, there's a chance a sibling showdown could happen.

“It’s something we’ve talked about already,” Justin said. “I hope that with our schedules we can work to meet up potentially.”

Tony Robichaux utilized baseball as a teaching tool throughout his life. Both of his sons are disciples from his legendary 'Robeisms'.

“I use them always every day,” Austin said. “They’re almost as a guideline.”

They are lessons that they now carry as leaders of their teams while making their manager in the sky the most proud.

“To look back on what we’re doing and why we’re doing it, it’s something that not only he would be proud of but also the players that have come through him,” Justin said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel