Ragin' Awards: Newcomer of the Year
Louisiana Softball Pitcher Meghan Schorman
vs
Louisiana Men's Basketball forward Jordan Brown
Voting Ends at 3 pm Friday
Louisiana P Meghan Schorman:
- Transferred from Kentucky
- Led Cajuns with 2.05 ERA and 184 strikeouts
- Led team with 37 appearances
Louisiana F Jordan Brown:
- Transferred from Arizona
- Led the Cajuns with 15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks
- All-Sun Belt 2nd Team
Winners:
Rookie of the Year - Sam Landry, UL Softball
