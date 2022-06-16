Ragin' Awards: Newcomer of the Year

Louisiana Softball Pitcher Meghan Schorman

vs

Louisiana Men's Basketball forward Jordan Brown

Voting Ends at 3 pm Friday

Louisiana P Meghan Schorman:

- Transferred from Kentucky

- Led Cajuns with 2.05 ERA and 184 strikeouts

- Led team with 37 appearances

Louisiana F Jordan Brown:

- Transferred from Arizona

- Led the Cajuns with 15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks

- All-Sun Belt 2nd Team

Winners:

Rookie of the Year - Sam Landry, UL Softball

------------------------------------------------------------

