Ragin' Awards: Newcomer of the Year

Meghan Schorman vs Jordan Brown
KATC
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 21:25:07-04

Louisiana Softball Pitcher Meghan Schorman

vs

Louisiana Men's Basketball forward Jordan Brown

Voting Ends at 3 pm Friday

Louisiana P Meghan Schorman:

- Transferred from Kentucky
- Led Cajuns with 2.05 ERA and 184 strikeouts
- Led team with 37 appearances

Louisiana F Jordan Brown:

- Transferred from Arizona
- Led the Cajuns with 15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks
- All-Sun Belt 2nd Team

Winners:

Rookie of the Year - Sam Landry, UL Softball

