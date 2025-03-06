Monarchs end Cajuns' season in SBC Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team concluded their season with a 67-49 loss to Old Dominion in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday night. The defeat left the Ragin' Cajuns with a final overall record of 12-21.

Old Dominion's Sean Durugordon led all scorers with 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while teammate Caelum Swanton-Rodger added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

UL's Mostapha El Moutaouakkil and Michael Thomas combined for 36 of the Cajuns 49 points. El Moutaouakkil boasted 22 points while Thomas contributed 14.

Louisiana struggled offensively, shooting 35.2% from the field and 11.1% from three-point range. The Ragin' Cajuns were outscored 38-26 in the second half, sealing their fate in the tournament.

This season was marked by significant challenges for Louisiana, including the mid-season dismissal of longtime head coach Bob Marlin in December. Assistant coach Derrick Zimmerman stepped in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The team finished with a conference record of 8-10, placing them 11th in the Sun Belt standings.

As the Ragin' Cajuns enter the offseason, the search for a permanent head coach will be a priority, aiming to rebuild and improve upon this season's performance.

