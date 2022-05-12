Mic'd Up: UL baseball's keys to a regional with analyst Brennan Breaux

Louisiana baseball's regular is winding down, and the Cajuns are clawing toward the postseason.

The team has won seven consecutive Sun Belt series and is currently riding a five-game win streak.

UL baseball analyst Brennan Breaux joined us to discuss the Cajuns' key to their recent success, what they need to do to reach the postseason, and who he believes is the MVP of the team.

