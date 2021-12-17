Cajuns' running back Emani Bailey primed to shine in rushing attack against Marshall

NEW ORLEANS — All season Louisiana has had the luxury of leaning on their run game to steer them to success ultimately putting together almost 27,00 yards.

They hope for the same result in the New Orleans Bowl against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Cajuns' running back Emani Bailey experienced a lot this season. Injury sidelined him for two games and after returning he became a bellcow in the Sun Belt Title game by rushing for 117 yards. But, he doesn't look at how much he gets the ball but instead by making his touches count.

"I've never really worried when I'm getting the ball or when the ball is not my hands", says Bailey. "I just want to play to the best of my abilities so we can win."

Bailey's number will be called on a lot in this game as running back Chris Smith is out on Saturday.

