Cajuns begin spring football, prepare for 2026 season

LAFAYETTE — More than five months before kickoff, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are already laying the groundwork for the 2026 season.
UL held its first spring football practice Tuesday, beginning a 15-session slate that will culminate with the annual Vermilion and White Game on April 25. The Cajuns open the regular season Sept. 5 against Lamar.
Head coach Michael Desormeaux enters his fifth season leading the program and welcomed a mix of returning players and newcomers to the practice field.
Among the returners is quarterback Lunch Winfield, who has changed his jersey number from 2 to 7. Early workouts were conducted without pads, but featured high energy as players adjusted to offseason changes.
Louisiana also added several transfers, including former Howard running back Anthony Reagan Jr. and former Lafayette Christian standout Princeton Malbrue at outside linebacker.
The coaching staff saw additions as well. Marquase Lovings returns to coach running backs, while Steven Ensminger Jr. joins the program as an offensive analyst.
Spring practices are scheduled as follows:
- Thursday, March 19
- Saturday, March 21
- Tuesday, March 24
- Thursday, March 26
- Saturday, March 28
- Tuesday, March 31
- Thursday, April 2
Easter/Spring Break: Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 12
- Tuesday, April 14
- Thursday, April 16
- Saturday, April 18
- Tuesday, April 21
- Thursday, April 23
- Friday, April 24
Vermilion & White Game:
- Saturday, April 25
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