Cajuns begin spring football, prepare for 2026 season

LAFAYETTE — More than five months before kickoff, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are already laying the groundwork for the 2026 season.

UL held its first spring football practice Tuesday, beginning a 15-session slate that will culminate with the annual Vermilion and White Game on April 25. The Cajuns open the regular season Sept. 5 against Lamar.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux enters his fifth season leading the program and welcomed a mix of returning players and newcomers to the practice field.

Among the returners is quarterback Lunch Winfield, who has changed his jersey number from 2 to 7. Early workouts were conducted without pads, but featured high energy as players adjusted to offseason changes.

Louisiana also added several transfers, including former Howard running back Anthony Reagan Jr. and former Lafayette Christian standout Princeton Malbrue at outside linebacker.

The coaching staff saw additions as well. Marquase Lovings returns to coach running backs, while Steven Ensminger Jr. joins the program as an offensive analyst.

Spring practices are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, March 19

Saturday, March 21

Tuesday, March 24

Thursday, March 26

Saturday, March 28

Tuesday, March 31

Thursday, April 2

Easter/Spring Break: Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 12

Tuesday, April 14

Thursday, April 16

Saturday, April 18

Tuesday, April 21

Thursday, April 23

Friday, April 24

Vermilion & White Game:

Saturday, April 25

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel