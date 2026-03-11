Ensminger Jr. joins Louisiana football staff

LAFAYETTE — Steven Ensminger Jr. is joining the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football coaching staff as an offensive analyst, head coach Michael Desormeaux confirmed.

A former quarterback at Louisiana Tech from 2007 to 2010, Ensminger has spent the past several seasons coaching quarterbacks at the Louisiana high school level.

His most recent stints include coaching at Assumption in 2020 before serving as quarterbacks coach at Ruston from 2021 through 2023. During the 2023 season, Ruston averaged 34 points per game on its way to the Division I Non-Select state championship.

While at Ruston, Ensminger coached quarterback Josh Brantley, who later signed with Tulane out of high school.

Ensminger most recently coached quarterbacks at Neville during the 2024 and 2025 season.

Desormeaux said Ensminger’s specific role on offense is still being determined, but he will either help with quarterbacks or tight ends.

Desormeaux added that veteran coach Rob Christophel has returned to the program as a senior analyst and is currently working with quarterbacks alongside the head coach.

The move also follows a recent staff change involving the program’s tight ends graduate assistant. Joe Lombardi left the Cajuns staff to take the tight ends coaching job at Nicholls.

The Ragin' Cajuns start spring football on Tuesday, March 17.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel