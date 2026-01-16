Malbrue comes home, commits to Ragin’ Cajuns defense

Princeton Malbrue didn’t have to look far when it came time to choose his next stop.

For the Lafayette native, coming home to Louisiana was about more than football. Family, familiarity and fit all pointed him back to where it began — with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“It just felt right,” Malbrue said. “Coach Des is really doing something special with this place and me coming back to be a part of it back in my hometown — it’s something very special.”

Malbrue, a transfer linebacker, announced his decision to join Louisiana after entering the NCAA transfer portal in December. While programs such as UNLV, North Texas and Liberty expressed interest, a visit to Lafayette made the choice clear.

Both of Malbrue’s parents are University of Louisiana alumni, and the Vermilion and White has long been part of his life. He also watched his older brother, Chaiziere Malbrue, build a career with the Cajuns, creating memories that stuck with him.

“Me experiencing that and seeing him through his career here is something special,” Malbrue said. “It’s such a surreal moment for me to come back and experience that as well.”

Malbrue’s football roots in Acadiana run deep. He prepped at Westminster Christian Academy and Lafayette Christian Academy, where he helped lead the Knights to back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2020. During those two seasons, Malbrue totaled 23 sacks, establishing himself as one of the area’s top defensive prospects.

He continued his college career with stops at Northwestern State and LSU, gaining experience at multiple levels before entering the portal. When he arrived on campus for his Louisiana visit, the sense of belonging was immediate.

“It just felt like UL opened their arms since I stepped in the building,” Malbrue said. “They showed me it was home because it was. They treated me like family. My whole family loved it here. It just felt right.”

Now, Malbrue is eager to get to work under head coach Michael Desormeaux and contribute to a Cajuns defense looking to make strides in the Sun Belt Conference. Known for his pass-rushing ability and physical play, Malbrue said he’s motivated to make an impact while representing the community that shaped him.

“A lot of plays will be made in Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium,” Malbrue said. “I’m excited to put on the Vermilion and White, and I’m ready to go to work.”

For Malbrue, the return to Lafayette brings his journey full circle — a chance to chase success on the field while carrying on a family legacy at Louisiana.

