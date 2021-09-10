3View | Cajuns look to rebound against Nicholls

Nicholls (0-1) at Louisiana (0-1)

Game Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Radio: ESPN1420

Mic'd Up: Cajuns Sideline Reporter Cody Junot | UL vs. Nicholls

An Old Rivalry Renewed: Louisiana may not be in the same conference as Nicholls, but both team's quarterbacks battled each other in high school. Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis faced off against Colonels signal-caller Lindsey Scott in high school in the same district. Ironically enough, both quarterbacks have known each other since the eighth grade.

Emphasizing Third Down: The Cajuns only converted three of their 13 third-down attempts against Texas. In the words of wide receiver Jalen Williams, UL has to "convert on third downs and extend their drives".

Let it Fly Levi: Levi Lewis said during media availability that he played like a "pocket passer and not a dual-threat passer" against Texas. He emphasized that the Cajuns have gotten back to basics during practice this week. For him, that includes breaking the pocket and making plays with his legs more.

