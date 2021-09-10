Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Mic'd Up: Cajuns Sideline Reporter Cody Junot | UL vs. Nicholls

items.[0].videoTitle
Mic'd Up: Louisiana vs. Nicholls Preview w/ Cajuns Sideline Reporter Cody Junot
Levi Lewis vs UT2.jpg
Posted at 11:35 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 00:35:25-04

Football returns to Cajun Field this weekend!

Louisiana will take on in-state rival Nicholls Saturday, with kickoff set for 6 pm.

In our latest Mic'd Up, UL Sideline Reporter Cody Junot helps us preview Cajuns vs Colonels. It includes what went wrong against Texas, the key matchup of the game and more.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.