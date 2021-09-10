Mic'd Up: Cajuns Sideline Reporter Cody Junot | UL vs. Nicholls

Football returns to Cajun Field this weekend!

Louisiana will take on in-state rival Nicholls Saturday, with kickoff set for 6 pm.

In our latest Mic'd Up, UL Sideline Reporter Cody Junot helps us preview Cajuns vs Colonels. It includes what went wrong against Texas, the key matchup of the game and more.

