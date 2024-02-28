Opelousas High will have to forfeit championship following LHSAA ruling

Opelousas High School will have to forfeit the Division II Non-Select State Championship after the LHSAA made a ruling on Wednesday.

OHS will have to forfeit all wins from the 2023 football season. Tigers head coach Jimmy Zachery will be put on probation for one year.

According to a source, the ruling is due to a player's eligibility.

The school plans to appeal the ruling next month.

Opelousas beat Cecilia, 26-13, to win the Division II Non-Select State Championship in December.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel