Opelousas High will have to forfeit championship following LHSAA ruling

Posted at 12:04 PM, Feb 28, 2024
Opelousas High School will have to forfeit the Division II Non-Select State Championship after the LHSAA made a ruling on Wednesday.

OHS will have to forfeit all wins from the 2023 football season. Tigers head coach Jimmy Zachery will be put on probation for one year.

According to a source, the ruling is due to a player's eligibility.

The school plans to appeal the ruling next month.

Opelousas beat Cecilia, 26-13, to win the Division II Non-Select State Championship in December.

