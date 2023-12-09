Opelousas beats Cecilia to win first-ever state title

The Opelousas football team defeated Cecilia, 26-13, in the Division II Non-Select State Championship game.

The Tigers hoisted their first state title in school history with the win.

OHS finishes the season with a 12-3 overall record while Cecilia closes the year 12-2.

