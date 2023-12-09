Watch Now
Opelousas beats Cecilia to win first-ever state title

Opelousas beats Cecilia to win first-ever state title
Posted at 7:23 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 20:23:31-05

The Opelousas football team defeated Cecilia, 26-13, in the Division II Non-Select State Championship game.

The Tigers hoisted their first state title in school history with the win.

OHS finishes the season with a 12-3 overall record while Cecilia closes the year 12-2.

