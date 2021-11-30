REPORT: Brian Kelly to become LSU's next head coach

BATON ROUGE — LSU expects to hire current Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly as the program’s next head coach, according to reports from Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports and Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

#LSU is hiring Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head coach, sources confirm to @SINow, as @PeteThamel reported. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2021

Thamel went on to say that an announcement could come as early as tomorrow.

In his 12 seasons with Notre Dame, Kelly has accumulated a 113-40 record including an 11-1 record this season with the Irish being ranked sixth in the AP Top 25.

He is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football and sits second in all-time wins with the Fighting Irish.

More to come.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel