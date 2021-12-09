LSU DB coach Corey Raymond accepting job at Florida

BATON ROUGE — LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond to become assistant head coach of the defense/cornerbacks coach with the Florida Gators, according to multiple reports.

Florida is expected to hire LSU’s Corey Raymond as assistant head coach of the defense/cornerbacks coach, sources tell @on3sportshttps://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 8, 2021

The New Iberia native is considered the architect of D-B-U with the Tigers.

In his 10 seasons in Baton Rouge, Raymond has produced 14 NFL draft picks and 7 first-team All-Americans.

This all comes after Brian Kelly was hired to replace Ed Orgeron at LSU, and Billy Napier departed from Louisiana to become the head coach at Florida.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel