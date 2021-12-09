Watch
LSU DB coach Corey Raymond accepting job at Florida

Coached with the Tigers for 10 seasons
Gerald Herbert/AP
LSU safety Craig Loston (6) celebrates his interception with secondary coach Corey Raymond in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013. LSU won 34-10. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Craig Loston, Corey Raymond
Posted at 6:08 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 19:08:08-05

BATON ROUGE — LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond to become assistant head coach of the defense/cornerbacks coach with the Florida Gators, according to multiple reports.

The New Iberia native is considered the architect of D-B-U with the Tigers.

In his 10 seasons in Baton Rouge, Raymond has produced 14 NFL draft picks and 7 first-team All-Americans.

This all comes after Brian Kelly was hired to replace Ed Orgeron at LSU, and Billy Napier departed from Louisiana to become the head coach at Florida.
