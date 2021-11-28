Report: Billy Napier expected to become Florida's next head coach

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana football head coach Billy Napier is expected to become the next head coach of the Florida Gators.

That's according to a report from Bruce Feldman with The Athletic.

SOURCES: Louisiana’s Billy Napier is expected to become the next head coach at UF. A deal is likely to be done this afternoon. As we reported yesterday morning he was the Gators clear front runner. Napier had been patient in recent years l looking for the right opportunity. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2021

Feldman also said that a deal is likely to be done this afternoon.

Napier currently holds a record of 39-12 in his tenure as the Cajuns head coach.

More to come.

