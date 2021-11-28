Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Report: Billy Napier expected to become Florida's next head coach

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Billy Napier pre App.jpg
Posted at 12:40 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 13:54:28-05

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana football head coach Billy Napier is expected to become the next head coach of the Florida Gators.

That's according to a report from Bruce Feldman with The Athletic.

Feldman also said that a deal is likely to be done this afternoon.

Napier currently holds a record of 39-12 in his tenure as the Cajuns head coach.

More to come.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.