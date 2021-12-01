LSU introduces Brian Kelly as head football coach

On Wednesday, Brian Kelly was formally introduced as the 34th head coach in LSU Football history at a press conference at 12:00 pm.

LSU announced on November 30 that Kelly had been hired as head football coach.

According to the university, he will receive a 10-year, $95 milion contract, plus incentives.

See the live stream below from LSU:

