LSU introduces Brian Kelly as head football coach

LSU Football
Posted at 12:23 PM, Dec 01, 2021
On Wednesday, Brian Kelly was formally introduced as the 34th head coach in LSU Football history at a press conference at 12:00 pm.

LSU announced on November 30 that Kelly had been hired as head football coach.

According to the university, he will receive a 10-year, $95 milion contract, plus incentives.

