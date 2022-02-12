Lafayette Native Tyler Shelvin reaches Super Bowl in rookie year

LSU will be well represented at Super Bowl LVI.

5 former Tigers will take the biggest stage in sports, which is tied for the lead among college teams with Florida.

The number includes Lafayette native Tyler Shelvin, a defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals. His journey to the championship has been a wild ride, with his family supporting every step of the way.

"(It's) unexplainable," Deborah Silas, Shelvin's grandmother, said. "I cannot explain. I cannot even think about how excited we are. It's been a long road. We made it. We went from the Turkey Bowl at the age of about seven or eight. Now we're going to the Super Bowl."

Just two years ago, he was starting in the national championship for LSU. Then in 2020, he sat out the COVID season, with his eyes on preparing for the NFL Draft.

Now the Northside and Notre Dame product will have a chance to win a ring In his rookie season.

"He can't believe it. He really can't believe it," Silas explained. "Tyler is not a very emotional person. We talk like 3 times a day and the last time I talked to him was earlier today. I said 'Tyler, you realize you going to the Super Bowl.' He said, 'I know. I know. I'm finally realizing I made it to the Super Bowl, and I haven't even been in the league a year."

The Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl at 5:30 PM Sunday. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

