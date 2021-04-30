Draft Day | LSU Nose Tackle Tyler Shelvin

LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin is one of the top interior defensive linemen in this draft class. With a late second, third-round grade he's likely to hear his name Friday. It's been a long journey for the Notre Dame High product who hadn't played a game since LSU's national championship after sitting out the 2020 season.

"It was a hard decision. Honestly. It was a 110 percent self-decision. My decision," said Shelvin. "Yeah my mom and dad, they backed me up. But I took it upon myself to opt out."

There's no question Tyler Shelvin's stock was on the rise entering his junior season. The nose tackle was the glue to LSU's defense during their 2019 national title run and was projected as a first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft according by ESPN. So when Shelvin opted out, he knew he was taking a risk.

"There's things you have to prepare for in life. From decisions, from things that happen accidentally. So, I know I had potential for the first. Better than any defensive lineman I could say," he said.

Shelvin bet on himself and moved to the Dallas area to train at Exos where his main focus was on his biggest issue from college.

"One, conditioning. Two, weight. When I got to Dallas, we both knew what we had to do," he said. "It took a while but everything happened for a reason."

The hard work paid off for the Lafayette native who showed up to LSU's Pro Day looking slender at 350 pounds.

"I proved to them my capabilities, and they loved it," he said.

Shelvin is rated as the 6th best defensive tackle by NFL.com, and is projected to be a day two draft pick. For Shelvin, hearing his name called will be a family's dream turned reality.

"Most of us played football. To say out of all us I'd be the first. It would mean a lot. I know for the dad. All the men in our family. It would be a sensational moment."

