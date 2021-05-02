LSU Nose Tackle Tyler Shelvin Selected by Bengals in 4th Round of NFL Draft

Lafayette Native Tyler Shelvin was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 4th Round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

Shelvin at 6'2, 350 pounds, was the largest defensive lineman in the draft. He will be a major addition to the Bengals run defense, as Cincy gave up the 4th most yards on the ground in 2020.

Shelvin will be reunited with a couple of his teammates from the 2019 LSU National Title team, as he joins quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in Ohio.

Shelvin says the moment lived up to his dreams.

"It kinda shocked me because it was a big question mark. You don't know who's gone call you. When I seen Cincinnati, it shocked me," Shelvin said. "It was a lot of pressure, but like I tell myself, stay humble, be patient. The blessings will come. That's what's been going through my mind. Day by day, hour by hour and I finally got picked."

