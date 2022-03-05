Ouachita Parish edges New Iberia in quarterfinal, 52-51

LHSAA Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 1A

North Central 88, East Iberville 69

Delhi 71, Elton 58

Class 3A

Wossman 72, St. Martinville 45

Class 4A

Huntington 69, Beau Chene 55

Class 5A

Ouachita Parish 52, New Iberia 51

Class B

Lacassine 74, Doyline 66

Semi-finals (Select)

Division V

Jehovah-Jireh 54, ESA 39

Division II

Liberty Magnet 47, St. Thomas More 43

LHSAA Playoffs Regional (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Class 1A

North Central 93, Logansport 52

Class 2A

Winnfield 85, Franklin 57

Class 3A

Sophie B. Wright 83, Northwest 67

St. Martinville 61, Westlake 41

Class 4A

Beau Chene 75, Northside 63

Class 5A

New Iberia 52, Barbe 45

Ouachita Parish 63, Southside 35

Class B

Lacassine 75, Singer 58

Fairview 66, JS Clark 63 (Monday)

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Class 5A

Ouachita Parish 70, Acadiana 44

Southside 55, Ponchatoula 51

New Iberia 65, Sam Houston 34

Class 4A

Lakeshore 81, Carencro 74

Beau Chene 84, North Vermilion 72

Northside 53, Plaquemine 47

Washington-Marion 69, Rayne 68 (2 OT)

Eleanor McMain 72, Eunice 33

Booker T. Washington (Shreveport) 56, Breaux Bridge 52

South Terrebonne 51, Opelousas 36

Class 3A

Northwest 69, Mentorship Academy 56

Donaldsonville 94, Mamou 53

St. Martinville 71, Abbeville 35

Ville Platte 59, Buckeye 54

Richwood 73, Jennings 66

Carroll 51, Patterson 42

Class 2A

Avoyelles Charter 58, West St. Mary 46

Jonesboro-Hodge 49, Welsh 46

Oakdale 90, Lake Arthur 50

Amite 78, Jeanerette 48

Franklin 69, North Caddo 57

Winnfield 81, Loreauville 67

Class 1A

1. North Central - Bye

Logansport 66, Centerville 53

East Iberville 63, Gueydan 43

7. Elton - Bye

Class B

4. Lacassine - Bye

Pitkin 62, Midland 60 (OT)

JS Clark 67, Hathaway 56

Division II

St. Thomas More 57, David Thibodaux 32

St. Michael the Archangel 62, Teurlings 40

Division III

Lafayette Christian 81, Cristo Rey 30

Catholic - New Iberia 59, Ascension Episcopal 50

Dunham 58, Notre Dame 46

Division IV

Sacred Heart 43, St. Mary's 40

Central Catholic 72, Vermilion Catholic 41

Hamilton Christian 84, Hanson Memorial 47

Metairie Park Country Day 80, Westminster 52

Division V (Quarterfinals)

St. Joseph's - Plaucheville 59, Northside Christian 55

ESA 46, Christ Episcopal School 40

