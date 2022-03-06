LCA Falls to Newman in Div. III Title Game 56-47

LHSAA Playoffs
Championship (Select)
Division III
Newman 56, LCA 47
Semifinals (Select)
Division V
Jehovah-Jireh 54, ESA 39
Division II
Liberty Magnet 47, St. Thomas More 43
Division III
Lafayette Christian 62, Episcopal 46
Quarterfinals (Non-Select)
Class 1A
North Central 88, East Iberville 69
Delhi 71, Elton 58
Class 3A
Wossman 72, St. Martinville 45
Class 4A
Huntington 69, Beau Chene 55
Class 5A
Ouachita Parish 52, New Iberia 51
Class B
Lacassine 74, Doyline 66
LHSAA Playoffs Regional (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
Class 1A
North Central 93, Logansport 52
Class 2A
Winnfield 85, Franklin 57
Class 3A
Sophie B. Wright 83, Northwest 67
St. Martinville 61, Westlake 41
Class 4A
Beau Chene 75, Northside 63
Class 5A
New Iberia 52, Barbe 45
Ouachita Parish 63, Southside 35
Class B
Lacassine 75, Singer 58
Fairview 66, JS Clark 63 (Monday)
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
Class 5A
Ouachita Parish 70, Acadiana 44
Southside 55, Ponchatoula 51
New Iberia 65, Sam Houston 34
Class 4A
Lakeshore 81, Carencro 74
Beau Chene 84, North Vermilion 72
Northside 53, Plaquemine 47
Washington-Marion 69, Rayne 68 (2 OT)
Eleanor McMain 72, Eunice 33
Booker T. Washington (Shreveport) 56, Breaux Bridge 52
South Terrebonne 51, Opelousas 36
Class 3A
Northwest 69, Mentorship Academy 56
Donaldsonville 94, Mamou 53
St. Martinville 71, Abbeville 35
Ville Platte 59, Buckeye 54
Richwood 73, Jennings 66
Carroll 51, Patterson 42
Class 2A
Avoyelles Charter 58, West St. Mary 46
Jonesboro-Hodge 49, Welsh 46
Oakdale 90, Lake Arthur 50
Amite 78, Jeanerette 48
Franklin 69, North Caddo 57
Winnfield 81, Loreauville 67
Class 1A
1. North Central - Bye
Logansport 66, Centerville 53
East Iberville 63, Gueydan 43
7. Elton - Bye
Class B
4. Lacassine - Bye
Pitkin 62, Midland 60 (OT)
JS Clark 67, Hathaway 56
Division II
St. Thomas More 57, David Thibodaux 32
St. Michael the Archangel 62, Teurlings 40
Division III
Lafayette Christian 81, Cristo Rey 30
Catholic - New Iberia 59, Ascension Episcopal 50
Dunham 58, Notre Dame 46
Division IV
Sacred Heart 43, St. Mary's 40
Central Catholic 72, Vermilion Catholic 41
Hamilton Christian 84, Hanson Memorial 47
Metairie Park Country Day 80, Westminster 52
Division V (Quarterfinals)
St. Joseph's - Plaucheville 59, Northside Christian 55
ESA 46, Christ Episcopal School 40
------------------------------------------------------------
