Lafayette, Highland Baptist advances in volleyball playoffs

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championships will take place November 11th-13th at the Cajundome
Bi-District Round
Division I
Wednesday - 5 PM
28 Chalmette
5 Southside
Wednesday - 6 PM
19 Comeaux
14 Sulphur
22 Baton Rouge
11 Acadiana
Tuesday - 5 PM
18 Hahnville 2
15 Lafayette 3
Wednesday - 5 PM
31 New Iberia
2 St. Joseph's
Division II
Thursday - 6:30 PM
32 McKinley
1 St. Thomas More
Thursday - 5 PM
17 Cecilia
16 GW Carver
Wednesday - 5 PM
28 Breaux Bridge
5 Belle Chasse
Thursday - 6 PM (@Northside)
31 Edna Karr
2 Teurlings
Division III
Wednesday - 5 PM
32 David Thibodaux
1 Archbishop Hannan
Tuesday - 5:30 PM
24 Lusher 1
9 Morgan City 3
Tuesday - 5 PM
28 Livonia
5 Iota
Wednesday - 5 PM
21 St. Martinville
12 West Feliciana
22 Eunice
11 Haynes Academy
Tuesday - 6 PM
27 North Vermilion 0
6 Rayne 3
Wednesday - 5:30 PM
23 Crowley
10 Berwick
18 Pearl River
15 Church Point
Division IV
Tuesday - 5 PM
32 Pine 0
1 Ascension Episcopal 3
Wednesday - 5:30 PM
17 McDonough 35
16 Patterson
Wednesday - 5 PM
25 Franklin
8 Sacred Heart - New Orleans
Wednesday - 5 PM
29 Port Allen
5 Lafayette Christian
22 West St. Mary
11 Pope John Paul II
Wednesday - 5 PM
27 Sarah T. Reed
6 Catholic of New Iberia
Tuesday - 5 PM
18 Delcambre 1
15 Loyola Prep 3
Tuesday - 5 PM
31 De La Salle
2 Notre Dame
Division V
Tuesday - 5:30 PM
25 False River 0
8 Highland Baptist 3
Wednesday - 4:30 PM
20 Centerville
13 Riverside
Wednesday - 5 PM
30 Evangel
3 ESA
Wednesday - 6 PM
22 St. Edmund
11 Central Private
Wednesday - 5 PM
27 Ecole Classique
6 Central Catholic
Wednesday - 5 PM
26 First Baptist
7 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau
Tuesday - 5:30 PM
23 Hanson Memorial 0
10 Northlake Christian 3
Tuesday - 5:30 PM
31 Covenant Christian 0
2 Westminster 3
*Bottom Team is Home Team
