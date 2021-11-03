Watch
Lafayette, Highland Baptist advances in volleyball playoffs

Acadiana area first round scores
Posted at 11:21 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 00:21:53-04

The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament will be hosted in Lafayette. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championships will take place November 11th-13th at the Cajundome

Bi-District Round
Division I

Wednesday - 5 PM
28 Chalmette
5 Southside

Wednesday - 6 PM
19 Comeaux
14 Sulphur

22 Baton Rouge
11 Acadiana

Tuesday - 5 PM
18 Hahnville 2
15 Lafayette 3

Wednesday - 5 PM
31 New Iberia
2 St. Joseph's

Division II

Thursday - 6:30 PM
32 McKinley
1 St. Thomas More

Thursday - 5 PM
17 Cecilia
16 GW Carver

Wednesday - 5 PM
28 Breaux Bridge
5 Belle Chasse

Thursday - 6 PM (@Northside)
31 Edna Karr
2 Teurlings

Division III

Wednesday - 5 PM
32 David Thibodaux
1 Archbishop Hannan

Tuesday - 5:30 PM
24 Lusher 1
9 Morgan City 3

Tuesday - 5 PM
28 Livonia
5 Iota

Wednesday - 5 PM
21 St. Martinville
12 West Feliciana

22 Eunice
11 Haynes Academy

Tuesday - 6 PM
27 North Vermilion 0
6 Rayne 3

Wednesday - 5:30 PM
23 Crowley
10 Berwick

18 Pearl River
15 Church Point

Division IV

Tuesday - 5 PM
32 Pine 0
1 Ascension Episcopal 3

Wednesday - 5:30 PM
17 McDonough 35
16 Patterson

Wednesday - 5 PM
25 Franklin
8 Sacred Heart - New Orleans

Wednesday - 5 PM
29 Port Allen
5 Lafayette Christian

22 West St. Mary
11 Pope John Paul II

Wednesday - 5 PM
27 Sarah T. Reed
6 Catholic of New Iberia

Tuesday - 5 PM
18 Delcambre 1
15 Loyola Prep 3

Tuesday - 5 PM
31 De La Salle
2 Notre Dame

Division V

Tuesday - 5:30 PM
25 False River 0
8 Highland Baptist 3

Wednesday - 4:30 PM
20 Centerville
13 Riverside

Wednesday - 5 PM
30 Evangel
3 ESA

Wednesday - 6 PM
22 St. Edmund
11 Central Private

Wednesday - 5 PM
27 Ecole Classique
6 Central Catholic

Wednesday - 5 PM
26 First Baptist
7 Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau

Tuesday - 5:30 PM
23 Hanson Memorial 0
10 Northlake Christian 3

Tuesday - 5:30 PM
31 Covenant Christian 0
2 Westminster 3

*Bottom Team is Home Team

