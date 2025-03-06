Cecilia’s Dennis Skains departs to join East Ascension staff

CECILIA — Cecilia football head coach Dennis Skains has accepted a position as an assistant coach at East Ascension.

This comes three months after the Bulldogs secured their first state championship since 1995 by beating Franklinton, 35-32.

Skains informed the team of his decision on Thursday afternoon.

The Teurlings Catholic alum returned to the Acadiana area in 2016 after leading the South Lafourche football program for four seasons.

In his nine seasons with the Bulldogs, Skains boasted a 71-39 overall record, won the 2024 Division II Non-Select State Championship, led Cecilia to back-to-back title game appearances, and earned a playoff birth in every season.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel