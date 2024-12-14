Dramatic Dawgs: Cecilia wins first title since 1995

In a thrilling championship showdown, the Cecilia Bulldogs stunned the top-seeded Franklinton Demons with a narrow 35-32 victory, marking a historic moment for the team and its fans. This win secured Cecilia’s first title in three decades, a feat that will be celebrated for years to come.

Leading the charge for the Bulldogs was the indomitable Diesel Solari, whose electrifying performance earned him the game’s MVP honors. Solari racked up an impressive 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns, demonstrating his dominance on the ground. However, it was his poise in the passing game that ultimately sealed the victory. Solari threw for 69 yards, including the game-winning touchdown in the final moments.

The victory not only ends a 29-year championship drought for Cecilia but also cements this Bulldogs team as one of the most memorable in the program’s history.

