Catholic New Iberia, LCA and Lafayette picks up wins in Friday Night showdowns

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Erath 64, Abbeville 28
JS Clark Leadership Academy 60, Midland 30
Jeanerette 45, Hanson Memorial 44
Lafayette 51, Acadiana 48
Lafayette Christian Academy 62, David Thibodaux 52
Lake Arthur 71, Welsh 67
Merryville 92, Basile 30
Northside 78, Ellender 72
Northwest 66, Iota 23
Opelousas Catholic 94, False River Academy 56
Southwood 68, Haughton 41
Vermilion Catholic 62, Covenant Christian Academy 14
Ville Platte 68, Mamou 59
Westminster Christian 78, St. Edmund Catholic 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Abbeville 55, Erath 19
Church Point 72, Port Barre 39
Covenant Christian Academy 48, Vermilion Catholic 46
DeRidder 39, Eunice 30
Hanson Memorial 63, Jeanerette 32
JS Clark Leadership Academy 61, Midland 53
Lafayette 45, Acadiana 10
Lafayette Christian Academy 80, David Thibodaux 31
Southside 55, Comeaux 16
St. Edmund Catholic 39, Westminster Christian 36
St. Thomas More 71, Westgate 12
Sulphur 43, New Iberia 36
