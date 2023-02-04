Catholic New Iberia, LCA and Lafayette picks up wins in Friday Night showdowns

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Erath 64, Abbeville 28

JS Clark Leadership Academy 60, Midland 30

Jeanerette 45, Hanson Memorial 44

Lafayette 51, Acadiana 48

Lafayette Christian Academy 62, David Thibodaux 52

Lake Arthur 71, Welsh 67

Merryville 92, Basile 30

Northside 78, Ellender 72

Northwest 66, Iota 23

Opelousas Catholic 94, False River Academy 56

Southwood 68, Haughton 41

Vermilion Catholic 62, Covenant Christian Academy 14

Ville Platte 68, Mamou 59

Westminster Christian 78, St. Edmund Catholic 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Abbeville 55, Erath 19

Church Point 72, Port Barre 39

Covenant Christian Academy 48, Vermilion Catholic 46

DeRidder 39, Eunice 30

Hanson Memorial 63, Jeanerette 32

JS Clark Leadership Academy 61, Midland 53

Lafayette 45, Acadiana 10

Lafayette Christian Academy 80, David Thibodaux 31

Southside 55, Comeaux 16

St. Edmund Catholic 39, Westminster Christian 36

St. Thomas More 71, Westgate 12

Sulphur 43, New Iberia 36

