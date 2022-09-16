3View | Louisiana hits the road for first time to face Rice

Louisiana (2-0) at Rice (1-1)

Game Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: ESPN1420

Mic'd Up: Cajuns Sideline Reporter Cody Junot | UL at Rice

LAFAYETTE – After opening with a pair of impressive non-conference wins at home, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football team takes its show on the road for the first time during the 2022 season when it travels to Houston to face Conference USA member Rice University on Saturday at Rice Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The first meeting between Louisiana (2-0) and Rice (1-1) on the gridiron since 1989 will be streamed live on ESPN+ with David Saltzman (pbp) and Chris Mycoskie (color) announcing.

Fans will able to listen to the game worldwide on the Varsity Network, Hot 107.9 FM, and ESPN 1420 AM with Jay Walker (pbp), Gerald Broussard (color) and Cody Junot (sideline) on the call. Live statistics will be available at CajunStats.com.

Louisiana extended the nation's longest active win streak to 15 games last Saturday after a come-from-behind 49-21 win over Eastern Michigan at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns erupted for all their points in the second half after falling behind 14-0 and battling a 63-minute delay due to lightning.

Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge combined to toss five TD passes as Louisiana recorded 383 of its 459 yards of offense in the second half. After punting on five of its first six drives to start the game, Louisiana scored TDs on seven straight drives while forcing five turnovers – all in the second half, including the Eagles' final four possessions (2 interceptions, 2 fumbles).

Rice opened the season with a 66-14 loss at nationally-ranked USC on Sept. 3 before posting a 52-10 win over McNeese in its home opener.

The meeting will be the sixth all-time between the schools on the gridiron in a series that dates back to 1921. The teams last played on Sept. 23, 1989, with Louisiana posting an 18-3 win at Rice Stadium. The meeting is the first of a home-and-home series between the Ragin' Cajuns and Owls with Rice scheduled to return the trip to Cajun Field on Aug. 30, 2025.

