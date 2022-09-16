Mic'd Up: Cajuns Sideline Reporter Cody Junot | UL at Rice

UL Football hits the road for the first time this season!

The Cajuns will travel down I-10 West to take on Rice in Houston. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm.

In our latest Mic'd Up, UL Sideline Reporter Cody Junot helps us preview Cajuns vs Owls, including the keys to UL's 2-0 start to the season and an evaluation of the QB situation between Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel