Mic'd Up: Cajuns Sideline Reporter Cody Junot | UL at Rice

Posted at 12:51 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 01:51:46-04

UL Football hits the road for the first time this season!

The Cajuns will travel down I-10 West to take on Rice in Houston. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm.

In our latest Mic'd Up, UL Sideline Reporter Cody Junot helps us preview Cajuns vs Owls, including the keys to UL's 2-0 start to the season and an evaluation of the QB situation between Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge.

