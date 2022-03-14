Town of Gueydan appoints new police chief after resignation

The Town of Gueydan has appointed a new police chief during a meeting Monday night.

Mayor Jude Reese says they unanimously voted to appoint Cru Delcambre to the position. Reese says Delcambre has previous experience in law enforcement, working for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

Last week, Police Chief Shawn Theriot resigned. The city received a letter from Theriot but it did not provide a reason for his resignation.

Theriot was indicted in 2021 for malfeasance in office in connection with an incident that occurred on May 6. Read more here and here.

Read our previous story here.

