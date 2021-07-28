Gueydan Police Chief indicted for malfeasance in office

The Gueydan Police Chief has been indicted for malfeasance in office.

Shawn Theriot was indicted for an incident that happened on May 6, according to Donald D. Landry, District Attorney for the 15th Judicial Court.

Click here to read KATC's story from May 2021.

