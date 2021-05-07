Gueydan Police Chief investigated over alleged altercation

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's detectives are currently investigating an altercation that involved the Gueydan Police Chief.

Details of the altercations are limited.

Mayor Jude Reese says Chief Shawn Theriot was involved in an altercation and is currently being investigated by Vermilion Parish Sheriff's office.

The findings would be turned over to the District Attorney's office. That altercation, Ressese said, involved Theriot and a private citizen.

KATC has reached out to the chief for comment on the incident.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel