Gueydan Police Chief resigns

Gueydan Police Chief Shawn Theriot has resigned.

Mayor Jude Reese confirmed to KATC on Wednesday, March 9, that Theriot had resigned.

Reese said that the next move will be for the city council to appoint someone to fill the vacated position.

Because Theriot's resignation comes within 18 months of the expiration of his term, no special election will need to be held.

Before the council can appoint someone to the position, a letter of resignation must be sent to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. Upon receipt of that letter, the resignation will become valid and a recommendation for a new appointment can be made.

Reese said that the letter should be received by the Secretary of State's Office next week.

Theriot was indicted in 2021 for malfeasance in office in connection with an incident that occurred on May 6.

Read more here and here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel