UPDATE: Fourth woman arrested in Eunice daycare investigation

This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Posted at 7:06 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 08:14:31-04

A fourth woman has been arrested after several videos surfaced online, showing children in a room at a Eunice daycare with several adults, and unwrapped slices of cheese being thrown at the faces of some of the children.

On August 7, 2023, Eunice Police arrested Katherine Michelle Fontenot, 20, on a felony warrant for six (6) counts of Principal to Cruelty to Juveniles.

Fontenot is a former daycare worker at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare in Eunice, Chief Kyle LeBouef says.

Fontenot was booked into the St Landry Parish Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should call Eunice Police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.

