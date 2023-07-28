Videos under investigation by Eunice Police

Eunice Police are investigating several videos which surfaced on Acadiana social media accounts this weekend.

The video, which has been forwarded to KATC by several people, shows several children in a room with several adults, and unwrapped slices of cheese being thrown at the faces of some of the children. It's similar to a viral video that made the rounds of social media several years ago, which showed crying babies who stopped crying when a slice of cheese hit their face. But in this case, the babies weren't crying - until they got hit by a slice of cheese.

KATC will not be airing the video because it shows children; because the location is not verified; because the people in the video aren't identified and because we've been unable to locate the person who took the video and therefore owns it.

We did receive information from folks who said they believe it was taken at a Eunice day care, so we called Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef. He said he'd received the videos, too, and his agency is now investigating them. He said his information is that the videos might not be recent, but his investigators are trying to identify the children, the adults and the location.

The viral video showing the use of a cheese slice to stop a baby from crying surfaced around May 2021.