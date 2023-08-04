UPDATE: Another arrest made in video case

Another former day care worker has been arrested after videos surfaced online.

Kaitlyn Andrepont Doucet, 27, was booked into the St Landry Parish Jail on a felony warrant for six (6) Counts of Principal to Cruelty to Juveniles. Doucet is a former employee of the Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice, Eunice Police say.

Last week, Eunice Police arrested Alyssa Eve Dupre, 23, of Oakdale, and booked her with six counts cruelty to juveniles.

Dupre also is a former employee of the Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected, the chief said.

Earlier this week, we reached out to the state Department of Education, which issues licenses for day care centers, about this case.

"We were made aware of the video on Friday and will conduct an investigation as soon as the center reopens. They are temporarily closed until August 4 due to staffing shortages," said Ted Beasley, Executive Director of Public Affairs for the Louisiana Department of Education.

Anyone with information about this case should call Eunice Police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at

(337) 948-8477

