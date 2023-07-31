Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

UPDATE: Arrest made in video case

Handcuffs
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
File: Handcuffs and a key
Handcuffs
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 11:41:31-04

A former day care worker has been arrested after videos surfaced online.

On Sunday, Eunince Police arrested Alyssa Eve Dupre, 23, of Oakdale, and booked her with six counts cruelty to juveniles, Chief Kyle LeBouef says.

Dupre is a former employee of the Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected, the chief said.

Anyone with information about this case should call Eunice Police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at
(337) 948-8477

To see our story about this case, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.