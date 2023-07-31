UPDATE: Arrest made in video case

A former day care worker has been arrested after videos surfaced online.

On Sunday, Eunince Police arrested Alyssa Eve Dupre, 23, of Oakdale, and booked her with six counts cruelty to juveniles, Chief Kyle LeBouef says.

Dupre is a former employee of the Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected, the chief said.

Anyone with information about this case should call Eunice Police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at

(337) 948-8477

