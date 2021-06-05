LSP: 'Deadly week' of crashes results in 13 deaths statewide

As summer begins and more people head off for vacations, State Police are urging motorists to be safe on the roads. In just four days, from Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, Troopers statewide have investigated 10 fatal crashes that resulted in 13 deaths.

State Police say impairment, distracted driving, and speeding continue to be contributing factors in these crashes. Other factors include not wearing a seatbelt and not utilizing proper child restraints.

"This week, Troopers have seen multiple lives ended and families heartbroken due to poor decisions made behind the steering wheel of a vehicle," LSP said.

At least three of those crashes have occurred in/around Acadiana, and one in Southwest Louisiana claimed the life of an Acadiana man.

June 1 - Pedestrian fatal, Lake Charles man killed on I-10 just west of LA Hwy 397

June 2 - San Antonio man killed, four injured in crash on I-10 near Duson

June 2 - Woman killed, toddler injured in crash on I-10 west of Louisiana Avenue

June 3 - Opelousas man one of two killed in crash on I-10 in St. James Parish

Traffic is increasing as the summer months begin, which leads to more congested highways. Troopers ask motorists to remain patient, to exercise safe following distances, and to drive courteously.

"Exercise safe driving practices for you and your loved ones. Help us by educating those around you about safe and responsible driving practices. As Troopers, we are dedicated to our mission of providing a safe environment for all families. Your safety and the safety of others depend on the choices you make."

If you're on the road and observe unsafe or impaired drivers, you're asked to report them to your nearest LSP Troop by dialing *577 (LSP) from a cell phone or your local law enforcement agency.

