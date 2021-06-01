Watch
NewsCalcasieu Parish

Actions

Lake Charles man struck in killed on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy MGN Online
Fatal pedestrian crash
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 16:12:39-04

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday morning.

State Police say that on June 1, 2021, just after 4:00 a.m., Troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 just west of LA Hwy 397 in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Christopher Michael Lebleu of Lake Charles, troopers say.

An investigation revealed the crash occurred as Lebleu was standing in a travel lane on I-10 when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Lebleu was struck a second time by an 18-wheeler that was traveling behind the pickup truck.

Lebleu sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup and the driver of the 18-wheeler were both properly restrained and not injured, troopers say. Toxicology samples were obtained from the pedestrian and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.