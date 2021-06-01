Lake Charles man struck in killed on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday morning.

State Police say that on June 1, 2021, just after 4:00 a.m., Troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 just west of LA Hwy 397 in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Christopher Michael Lebleu of Lake Charles, troopers say.

An investigation revealed the crash occurred as Lebleu was standing in a travel lane on I-10 when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Lebleu was struck a second time by an 18-wheeler that was traveling behind the pickup truck.

Lebleu sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup and the driver of the 18-wheeler were both properly restrained and not injured, troopers say. Toxicology samples were obtained from the pedestrian and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

