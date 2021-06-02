Woman killed, toddler injured in Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, La. – A woman was killed and a toddler was injured following an early morning crash.

On June 2, 2021, just before 6:00 A.M., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 105, west of Louisiana Avenue, according to TFC Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Troop I. The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Medora Lynn Burgess of Natchez, MS.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred just after 4:00 A.M. as Burgess was driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV westbound on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, Burgess’ vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. Upon doing so, the SUV entered the tree line and struck a tree in an area difficult to see from the roadway.

Burgess was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. A toddler in the SUV was also not restrained. He was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigators say impairment is suspected and a standard toxicology sample was obtained from Burgess for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths in 2021.

