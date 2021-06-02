Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Woman killed, toddler injured in Lafayette crash

items.[0].image.alt
KATC News
Courtesy MGN Online
Crash
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 14:35:31-04

LAFAYETTE, La. A woman was killed and a toddler was injured following an early morning crash.

On June 2, 2021, just before 6:00 A.M., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 105, west of Louisiana Avenue, according to TFC Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Troop I. The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Medora Lynn Burgess of Natchez, MS.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred just after 4:00 A.M. as Burgess was driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV westbound on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, Burgess’ vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. Upon doing so, the SUV entered the tree line and struck a tree in an area difficult to see from the roadway.

Burgess was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. A toddler in the SUV was also not restrained. He was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigators say impairment is suspected and a standard toxicology sample was obtained from Burgess for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.