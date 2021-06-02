State Police: One dead in crash along I-10 near Duson

State Police are currently on scene of a fatal crash along I-10 near Duson.

Troopers tell KATC there is one confirmed fatality. No other details were provided. Video provided to KATC shows a vehicle overturned on it's side in the roadway at around 5:40 pm on Tuesday.

A lane of traffic is open on I-10 and troopers say the scene of the crash should be clear soon.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

