State Police: One dead in crash along I-10 near Duson

Posted at 7:25 PM, Jun 01, 2021
State Police are currently on scene of a fatal crash along I-10 near Duson.

Troopers tell KATC there is one confirmed fatality. No other details were provided. Video provided to KATC shows a vehicle overturned on it's side in the roadway at around 5:40 pm on Tuesday.

A lane of traffic is open on I-10 and troopers say the scene of the crash should be clear soon.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

