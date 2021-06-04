Opelousas, Donaldsonville men killed in St. James Parish crash

State Police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in St. James Parish that left a St. Landry Parish man and an Ascension Parish man dead.

50-year-old James Breaux of Donaldsonville and 33-year-old Daniel Thomas of Opelousas were killed in the crash, which Troopers say occurred on I-10 East of LA Hwy 641.

Breaux and Thomas were stopped on the right shoulder of I-10 West due to a flat tire on a Ford Explorer. At the same time, 33-year-old Jermaine Irvine of St. Francisville was traveling westbound on I-10 in a Penske truck, Troopers say. As Breaux and Thomas were outside of the Explorer attempting to change the tire, Irvine traveled off of the roadway to the right. After exiting the roadway, the Penske struck Breaux and Thomas, Troopers say.

Both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Irvine was properly restrained and wasn't injured.

Impairment isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, but toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

"Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death," State Police say.

