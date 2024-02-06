Just days into February, Lafayette has already experienced its ninth shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — Just days into February, and the city has already seen 9 shootings happen according to Lafayette Police Officer.

Several of these like theNew Year’s Day shooting and the Sunset Drive shooting had arrests made in both cases and here on Evangeline Thruway, another shooting is still under investigation.

This time leaving a Lafayette Police Officer having to discharge their weapon.

The shooting happened at 10:56 pm Sunday night in the 1200 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

KATC has obtained security camera footage from a nearby business that wished to remain anonymous. They were reluctant to go on camera and said their employees were scared and wanted to know what was happening outside their workplace.

The business sharing their security camera footage where you can hear shots ringing out and can see people running away to take cover.

Over at the Lafayette Police Department, Public Informations Officer Sgt. Robin Green about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"When our officers arrived it was learned that a shooting had took place inside of a local establishment in the 1200 block of NE Evangeline Thruway, at the time there was a large crowd of individuals coming out of this establishment and in the parking lot area," she says. "As our officers did a safety sweep of the area one of officers encountered an individual that had a fire arm in his possession and was firing in the immediate area."

According to Green, the Lafayette Police Officer then engaged and shot at the suspect.

Louisiana State Police are currently investigating the incident and the LPD Officer who discharged their firearm is placed on paid administrative leave per LPD protocol.

Police are asking if anyone in the community has any information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.