New Year's Day marks the first homicide of the year in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Within hours of ringing in the new year, a fatal shooting happened around 3:30 A.M.

The Lafayette Police Department released the name of the victim in the New Year's Day shooting.

On January 1, 2024, Brian Amune, a 35-year-old male of Lafayette, was pronounced dead on scene in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Lisa Rideaux is a resident of the neighborhood who knew Amune says he was experiencing homelessness at the time of his death.

"He pushed a basket all the time. We called him magic man. I would feed him and stuff. Give him a little change," she says.

Amune’s death hit home for Rideaux in a way that many can't relate to.

"I was once homeless and I know how it goes and I know how it feels," Rideaux expresses.

Rideaux says she’s remembering and honoring Brian as part of the neighborhood with something that will symbolize their friendship.

"I wanted to put that flower down right there for a symbol of him. Like I said, it's truly hurtful and painful."

According to the Lafayette Police Department, 2023 was the deadliest year on record for the city with 29 homicides. Twenty-six of those cases were solved.

Sergeant Matthew Benoit, a PIO for LPD, tells KATC they’re committed to keeping Lafayette safe.

"We don't want anyone to get shot or killed in Lafayette, however our homicide investors are very skilled at what they do so if you do get involved in a violent crime in Lafayette we are going to figure out who you are and make an arrest," Benoit stated.

Rideaux says it’s time to put the guns down.

"That's the shocking part. On new years this is not supposed to go on on the new years. They have to stop the violence, stop the guns, all of this got to stop."

Police are asking if anyone in the community has any information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.