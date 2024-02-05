UPDATE: Another arrest in shooting of four people

Another arrest has been made in the January 24, 2024, shooting on Sunset Drive.

Jaylon Gross, 19, of Lafayette, has been booked into LPCC on three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to officials, the arrest took place on 2/3/2024, once Gross was discharged from a local hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.