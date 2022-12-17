LCG unveils plans for Brown and Moore parks

Official improvement plans for Lafayette's Brown and Moore parks were revealed by Lafayette Consolidated Government during a press conference at the Dupuis Recreational Center Tuesday morning.

As per LCG, improvement highlights include the following:

Moore Park, 11 improved fields (includes future indoor facility)

Brown Park, 8 improved fields

Tournament-quality fields

Low glare, efficient LED lighting

Digital scoreboards at featured fields

Expanded and ample parking

New food and beverage facilities

Larger spectator areas with added shade

Plentiful and modern restrooms

New playgrounds

Pavilions

Inner park connector walkway

Walking/jogging trails

Playgrounds

Officials say these big changes are expected to kick off simultaneously as early as Spring 2023 with the goal of boosting the local economy, tourism, and overall quality of life — and business owners agree.

"It is going to be phenomenal for us as business owners here on the north side of Lafayette," said Mel Decuir-Haynes, owner of Sweet Envie, LLC, a bakery that opened near Brown Park on Moss Street a little more than a year ago. "Whenever you have those large tournaments, a multitude of people coming in as visitors, we're definitely going to see a return on the investment here for the improvements and that's going to be pretty much populated throughout the community."

Decuir-Haynes told KATC she's made it a point to attend the town hall meetings regarding the park improvements, including Tuesday's press conference, and she's pleased with how things have turned out this far.

"All of the items that were discussed in the town hall meetings, I've seen them on the renderings," she said. "As a business owner, as a mom, that makes me very happy that the city council, the people in power, they listen to the constituents."

According to LCG, these improvements are to the tune of $25 million dollars, split down the middle between the two parks, and to be funded through city bonds which have already been obtained.

"Everybody pays taxes, everybody lives here, everybody enjoys the joie de vivre that Lafayette has to offer," Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory told KATC Tuesday. "This is bridging the equity gap, this is an investment, not just for our city, but for our parish, and really the Acadiana region is going to feel the impacts of that. We'll probably bear most of the fruits as we're investing, which is fair, but we're team players."

Guillory also mentioned that he and his administration are working closely with the mayors in other surrounding municipalities, specifically Youngsville and Scott, to make sure the community of parks blends well together throughout the parish and best serves their respective areas.

While Tuesday's improvement plans were geared toward Brown and Moore parks specifically, Lafayette Park, Arts, Recreation, and Culture director Hollis Conway said it's a step toward greater investment.

"I'm looking at it as a strategic move to create opportunities to stop people who are just passing through," Conway said. "To stop and enjoy our amenities, spend a little bit of money, maybe stay at our hotels, and eat at our restaurants."

Weather permitting, representatives for LCG said the project for both parks is expected to take between one to two years to complete. They noted they'll also be keeping in mind which sports are in season as construction continues, so as not to disrupt any scheduled events.

