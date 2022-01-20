Improvements coming to Brown Park

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — Improvements are coming to Lafayette's Brown Park and Wednesday night members of the community had a chance to have their say — and city leaders listened.

A few dozen people attended tonight's town hall. They came with a number of ideas — from upgrading the current facilities to adding even more — with talk of the park becoming a "super park" similar to St. Julien Park in Broussard.

Some came with complaints.

"It's ratchet," said 11-year-old London Miller.

"Just fix the restrooms," said 12-year-old Ashton Ruffin.

But others came with ideas on how to improve Lafayette's Brown Park — already home to a rec center, tennis courts, baseball fields, and open space.

"I don't know exactly what they gon do, but I already see that they started on the fields, fixing the plates and stuff," Ruffin said.

Lafayette City Councilman Pat Lewis told KATC improvements to the tune of $500,000 in grant money have already been made. As for the millions?

"The 9.5 million dollars is bond money," Lewis said.

Some say it's a long time coming that they hope will go a long way — bringing new activities.

"I'm grateful, I'm thankful," said Coach Lambert Phillips Jr. with Greater Lafayette Little League, who is also a Brown Park board member. "It's been a come a long way, it's been a long time, now we here, but it's just the beginning because we still have a long ways to go."

