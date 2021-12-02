Project to focus on improving Lafayette parks

A new project in Lafayette will focus on improving all 27 of the city's parks.

Two Lafayette parks, Beaver and Heymann, will receive repairs during the month of December as a part of Project Park Sweep.

Work will begin December 6 starting with Beaver Park.

Around 350 areas have been identified by the Park, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department as needing attention, replacements, cleaning, painting and sprucing.

“As the punch list for each park is completed, we will hold ourselves accountable for maintaining the parks in their new condition. This will raise the standard of how we maintain our parks,” Programs and Maintenance Manager Ross Gresham said.

"The department is committed to having first-class parks that are safe, clean, well-maintained, and that provide diverse recreational activities to the community. In addition to staff man-hours, volunteers — citizens, businesses, schools, organizations — are invited to lend a hand. “There’s a sense of ownership when the community works together to beautify our parks. By partnering with the community, we have a have a chance to strengthen our parks and neighborhoods,” PARC Director Hollis Conway said.

The December Project Park Sweep schedule:

December 6-8 Beaver Park (lake side)

December 8-10 Beaver Park (tennis side)

December 13-16 Heymann Park

Beaver Park (lake side) Punch List:

Lift canopy of trees from roadway, restroom, pavilions, and playground area. Remove all fixtures from restroom and clean thoroughly. Pressure wash and paint restroom, both inside and outside. Pressure wash and paint all pavilions. Pressure wash playground units and swing set. Paint swing set. Cut all scrub trees and dead trees in the park, around the pond, and remove all debris. Cut weeds and clean out ditches. Replace picnic table under pavilion near the river. Edge and trim along entire walking track. Mulch/pea gravel for playground units. Ensure all park benches are straight.

Beaver Park (tennis side)

Remove all fixtures from restrooms and clean thoroughly. Pressure wash and paint restrooms, both inside and outside. Paint all pipe rails. Remove trash pile behind tennis courts. Cut maintenance gates to access tennis courts. Cut down all scrub trees and remove all debris. Clean out ditches. Remove fallen tree from behind the lift station, clean up roadside, and tree line. Lift canopy of trees near the maintenance shed. Replace fence around the rental pavilion. Lift canopy and clean up tree line along entire walking track. Edge and trim entire walking track. Remove old batting cages. Ensure all park benches are straight. Clean out ditch and reshape drainage ditch behind batting cages. Clean all solar light bollard tops.

Heymann Park

Remove all fixtures from restrooms and clean thoroughly. Pressure wash and paint restrooms, both inside and outside. Paint all pipe rails. Edge and trim along entire walking trail. Cut out brush and clean up along entire fence lines. Cut and pick up all dead trees and scrub trees. Lift canopy of trees in all parking areas and by the rental pavilion. (Canopy along roadway has already been lifted.) Pressure wash tennis courts. (This has been completed.) Replace all basketball backboards. Pressure wash and paint all small pavilions. Clean out ditches. Mulch for playground units. Ensure all park benches are straight. Rust remediation on playground unit.

Anyone who would like to volunteer should contact Jamey Abshire at 337-291-5560 or jabshire@lafayettela.gov.

