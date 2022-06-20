Brown Park improvements discussion set for Wednesday

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department is hosting a community meeting about Brown Park upgrades on Wednesday, June 22.

"Representatives with ACSW Architects and LAND Architecture will present possible ideas to transform Brown Park into a world-class baseball and softball super park based on public input during a previous meeting," a release states.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Dupuis Recreation Center gym at 1212 East Pont des Mouton Road.